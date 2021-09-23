50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares jumped 61.9% to close at $9.21 on Wednesday following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.
- Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) rose 56.3% to settle at $62.51 after the company priced its IPO at $40 per share.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 33.2% to close at $5.06 on above-average volume.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 28.6% to close at $6.30 as the company reported preliminary data from Phase 1/2a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) jumped 26.5% to close at $18.79. Dynavax’s PR highlighted news of Clover Biopharmaceuticals data for COVID-19 vaccine using Dynavax adjuvant.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) gained 26% to settle at $3.10 after the company announced Q2 earnings results.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) surged 25.5% to close at $20.65.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares jumped 25.4% to close at $60.01. Toyota and Discovery Education launched an initiative inspiring student innovation in STEM.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) gained 23.7% to close at $7.94.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) gained 20.8% to close at $18.45. Spire Global partnered with Myriota, an Adelaide-based provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT).
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 19.3% to settle at $4.21 as the company reported revenue growth of 202.2% year-on-year to $79.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) gained 18.8% to close at $10.02.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) jumped 17.5% to close at $9.46. Platinum Equity agreed to sell PCI Limited to Celestica.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 17.2% to settle at $42.31. AeroCentury reported a $0.6468 per share special dividend related to company emerging from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) climbed 16.5% to settle at $1.13.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) surged 16% to close at $14.09.
- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) gained 16% to settle at $7.41. Celularity and Oncternal Therapeutics recently entered into research collaboration to evaluate targeted placental-derived cellular therapies.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 15.7% to close at $41.01 after the company reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 15.1% to settle at $3.51. Roumell Asset Management reported in a 13D filing a 5.6% stake in BioCardia.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) surged 14% to close at $3.50.
- IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) rose 13.4% to settle at $3.05. Zelira Therapeutics Ltd, a company developing cannabinoid-based medicines, announced that it is entering the German market via a 5-year exclusive distribution agreement with IM Cannabis Corp.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) gained 12% to close at $3.28 as the company said the ART's device "brain" is to acquire an algorithm enhanced digital platform.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) surged 11.3% to close at $13.55.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) rose 11.1% to close at $5.56. Brookline recently initiated Dermata Therapeutics coverage with a Buy rating and $14 price target.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) climbed 8.8% to close at $10.66. Alpine Immune Sciences recently announced a $91 million private placement.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) surged 8% to settle at $11.16. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from Market Perform to Strong Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 6.4% to close at $16.51. Sasol and Haldor Topsøe highlighted expansion of licensing collaboration to 'grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally.'
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) gained 5.5% to close at $7.69.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 5% to close at $2.99 after the company announced the debut of its NFT art with a release of six works of NFTs from its 'OG Collection.'
Losers
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) fell 31.7% to close at $34.11. Inotiv agreed to acquire Envigo RMS Holding Corp in a cash and stock transaction.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dipped 30.9% to settle at $1.79 on Wednesday after climbing 99% on Tuesday.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) shares fell 24.9% to close at $8.75 on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 24.9% to close at $6.92.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) dropped 20.3% to close at $30.97. Cerevel announced that Kathy Yi has resigned her position as chief financial officer to pursue other personal and professional interests.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) fell 20.1% to close at $5.18 after the company announced that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint in Phase 3 Ri-CoDIFy studies.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) dipped 19.9% to close at $7.40. Greenbrook TMS announced plans to acquire Achieve TMS East, LLC and Achieve TMS Central, LLC. The company also reported a $10 million bought deal public offering.
- Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) fell 19.9% to close at $26.60.
- Nuvalent recently reported a Q2 loss of $3.17 per share.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dropped 17.1% to close at $6.71. H.I.G.-GPII, Inc. disclosed a 26.2% active stake in Clarus Therapeutics.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) dropped 16.1% to settle at $11.19. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV) fell 14.1% to close at $7.60. Nexters reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 73% year-on-year to $110 million.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) dipped 13.6% to close at $24.40.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) fell 12.3% to close at $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International expects its September quarter revenues to be in the range of $38 million to $42 million amid its ongoing legal tussle with Alvogen.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) dropped 10.4% to close at $18.21.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 9.4% to close at $10.18. Goldman Sachs downgraded FibroGen from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $16 to $11.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 9.1% to settle at $229.08. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 8.6% to close at $12.12 after jumping over 26% on Tuesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 7.1% to close at $5.75.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) slipped 7% to close at $7.66 after declining over 10% on Tuesday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 5.3% to close at $4.31 after climbing 48% on Tuesday.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares fell 3.1% to close at $626.08. Adobe reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
