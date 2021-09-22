 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Higher Today

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is surging higher Wednesday after Jefferies analyst John Hecht initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.

The analyst expects that SoFi Technologies' "flywheel' will continue to drive significant user growth, product adoption and margin expansion.

Hecht projects the company will generate 46% average revenue growth through 2025. 

Last week, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Dolev shared a similar sentiment to Hecht, stating that he sees a path to 40% revenue growth by 2025.

SoFi Technologies was Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, but the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services and financial planning.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi has traded as high as $24.95 and as low as $13.56 since its public debut on June 1.

The stock was up 10.40% at $16.74 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for SOFI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2021Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SOFI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOFI)

9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Where Could SoFi Shares Be Headed In The Coming Weeks After Analyst Upgrade?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2021
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Raytheon, Workhorse Group And More
You Ask, We Analyze: SoFi Technologies Stock Forms A Trend
Why SoFi Technologies' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDTXAegis CapitalMaintains8.0
AAPLTigress FinancialMaintains198.0
MBIIRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On2.0
HCMGoldman SachsDowngrades46.0
DXCMoffettNathansonDowngrades40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com