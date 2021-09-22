32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares climbed 53.1% to $8.71 following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) jumped 49.1% to $5.67 on above-average volume.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) gained 30.3% to $4.60 as the company reported revenue growth of 202.2% year-on-year to $79.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares climbed 27.2% to $60.91. Toyota and Discovery Education launched an initiative inspiring student innovation in STEM.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) jumped 24% to $3.79. Roumell Asset Management reported in a 13D filing a 5.6% stake in BioCardia.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 23.5% to $18.36. Dynavax’s PR highlighted news of Clover Biopharmaceuticals data for COVID-19 vaccine using Dynavax adjuvant.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) surged 18.2% to $5.79 as the company reported preliminary data from Phase 1/2a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 17.1% to $41.53 after the company reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) gained 15.6% to $9.31. Platinum Equity agreed to sell PCI Limited to Celestica.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 15.5% to $1.12.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) jumped 15% to $3.2701 after the company announced the debut of its NFT art with a release of six works of NFTs from its 'OG Collection.'
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) gained 14.6% to $5.73. Brookline recently initiated Dermata Therapeutics coverage with a Buy rating and $14 price target.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) jumped 14.4% to $3.3523 as the company said the ART's device "brain" is to acquire an algorithm enhanced digital platform.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) surged 13.5% to $8.28.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) gained 11.4% to $10.92. Alpine Immune Sciences recently announced a $91 million private placement.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) surged 9.1% to $11.28. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from Market Perform to Strong Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 7% to $16.61. Sasol and Haldor Topsøe highlighted expansion of licensing collaboration to 'grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally.'
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 6.7% to $2.56 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday. The company, last month, posted a profit for its second quarter.
Losers
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) shares dipped 24.3% to $8.82 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 23.3% to $1.99 after climbing 99% on Tuesday.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) fell 22.7% to $5.01 after the company announced that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint in Phase 3 Ri-CoDIFy studies.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) dipped 19.1% to $7.48. Greenbrook TMS announced plans to acquire Achieve TMS East, LLC and Achieve TMS Central, LLC. The company also reported a $10 million bought deal public offering.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) dropped 17.8% to $41.02. Inotiv agreed to acquire Envigo RMS Holding Corp in a cash and stock transaction. The company also announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 13.9% to $3.92 after climbing 48% on Tuesday.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) dropped 12.6% to $7.20 after declining over 10% on Tuesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dipped 12% to $5.45.
- D8 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: RBOT) dropped 11.4% to $12.87.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) tumbled 11.4% to $9.95. Goldman Sachs downgraded FibroGen from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $16 to $11.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) dropped 10.8% to $3.5650. BioDelivery Sciences International expects its September quarter revenues to be in the range of $38 million to $42 million amid its ongoing legal tussle with Alvogen.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 10% to $11.93 after jumping over 26% on Tuesday.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 8.6% to $230.30. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares fell 3.4% to $624.28. Adobe reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
