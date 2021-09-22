 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Marin Software Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Why Marin Software Shares Are Soaring Today

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) is trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced a revenue share agreement with Google, which trades under parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The agreement calls for Marin Software to develop Google's enterprise tech platform and software products. The company has an existing revenue share agreement with Google that is set to be terminated on Sept. 30. The new revenue share agreement will be effective on Oct. 1.

Marin Software will receive revenue payments from Google based on revenue generated on its tech platform in connection with spend on search ads appearing on Google Search and other eligible search engines defined in the agreement.

Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.

MRIN Price Action: Marin Software has traded as high as $27.26 and as low as $1.18 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 55% at $8.82 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRIN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Marin Software Stock Is Trading Higher After-Hours Tuesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com