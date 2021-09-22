 Skip to main content

News Corp Approves $1B Share Buyback, Terminates Stockholder Rights Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:47am   Comments
News Corp Approves $1B Share Buyback, Terminates Stockholder Rights Program
  • Media conglomerate News Corp's (NASDAQ: NWSA) (NASDAQ: NWSboard approved a $1 billion share buyback program replacing the 2013 approved $500 million share repurchase program.
  • Concurrently, News Corp terminated the 2013 stockholder rights agreement, which limited the potential accretion of voting power by the Murdoch Family Trust and Murdoch family members.
  • The board approved the inclusion of Class B common stock in the repurchase program, termination of the rights agreement, and stockholders agreement.
  • News Corp held $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30. It generated $1.2 billion in operating cash flow during FY21.
  • Price Action: NWS shares traded higher by 3.43 at $22.43 on the last check Wednesday.

