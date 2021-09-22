 Skip to main content

Bill.com Raises $1.7B Via Upsized Equity, Debt Offerings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) priced 4.4 million shares at $272 per share to raise $1.2 billion in an upsized secondary public offering.
  • The offer price implies a 0.8% discount to Bill.com's September 21 closing price of $274.14. The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
  • Bill.com previously aimed to sell stock worth $1 billion.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.66 million.
  • Bill.com also priced the $500 million 0% senior convertible notes due 2027 in a private institutional placement.
  • The initial conversion price of $414.80 represents a premium of 52.5% on the offer price of $272.
  • Bill.com forged capped call transactions with the initial purchasers of the notes to reduce the potential dilution on the note conversion.
  • The offering proceeds will help to serve the capped call transactions and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: BILL shares traded higher by 1.38% at $277.91 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

