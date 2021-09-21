 Skip to main content

Bill.com Proposes To Raise $1.5B Via Equity, Debt Offerings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Bill.com Proposes To Raise $1.5B Via Equity, Debt Offerings
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) plans to sell $1.0 billion shares of common stock in a secondary public offering
  • The underwriters would get a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to $150.0 million. The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
  • Additionally, Bill.com plans to offer $500 million convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private institutional placement.
  • The initial purchasers of the notes have a 13-day option to procure additional notes up to $75.0 million.
  • The notes will be redeemable after October 5, 2024, if Bill.com's closing price has been at least 130% of the conversion price.
  • Bill.com plans to enter into capped call transactions with the initial purchasers of the notes to reduce the potential dilution on the note conversion.
  • Bill.com will utilize the offering proceeds on capped call transactions and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: BILL shares traded lower by 4.79% at $269.7 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

