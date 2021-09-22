20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 70.1% to $9.68 in pre-market trading following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 25.7% to $1.22 in pre-market trading.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) rose 18.3% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. Alpine Immune Sciences recently announced a $91 million private placement.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 17% to $41.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 16.8% to $4.44 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Tuesday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 14.8% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after gaining around 2% on Tuesday.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 11.3% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday. The company, last month, posted a profit for its second quarter.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 25% on Monday. Luokung Technology agreed to sell 27.33 million shares at $1.20 per share to raise $32.8 million in a secondary institutional placement.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 8.9% to $31.59 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Tuesday. The U.K. government recently terminated its COVID-19 vaccine contract with Valneva over alleged breach of obligations.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares rose 7.8% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies recently announced an expansion with an insurance carrier to rapidly implement PCH Global for claims submitted by providers from low-income and disadvantaged communities across America.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 7.1% to $16.62 in pre-market trading.
- Sasol and Haldor Topsøe highlighted expansion of licensing collaboration to 'grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally.'
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) rose 6.2% to $3.58 in pre-market trading.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 5.4% to $16.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday. The FDA recently placed a clinical hold on rusfertide development program.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) rose 5.1% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company won a contract to launch orbital debris removal demonstration mission for Astroscale.
Losers
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares fell 16.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after climbing 99% on Tuesday.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 11.1% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 7.3% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after climbing 48% on Tuesday.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 5% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Tuesday.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 4.6% to $240.39 in pre-market trading. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares fell 3.1% to $625.78 in pre-market trading. Adobe reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
