3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

United Insurance

The Trade: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Chief Underwriting Officer Brooke Shirazi acquired a total of 69554 shares at an average price of $3.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $220,486.18.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped 17% over the previous month.

What United Insurance Does: United Insurance Holdings is a holding company primarily engaged in the residential and commercial property and casualty insurance business in the United States.

Coffee Holding

The Trade: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) CEO and President Andrew Gordon acquired a total of 5000 shares shares at an average price of $4.30. The insider spent $21,500.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Coffee Holding recently reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 21.3% year-on-year, to $13.6 million.

What Coffee Holding Does: Coffee Holding is engaged in the business of wholesale coffee roasting and dealing. Its products include wholesale green coffee, private label coffee, and branded coffee.

Sharing Services Global

The Trade: Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC: SHRG) 10% owner Document Security Systems Inc acquired a total of 25600 shares at an average price of $0.09. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,329.00.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock has tumbled over 63% since the start of the year.

What Sharing Services Global Does: Sharing Services Global is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry.