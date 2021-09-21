 Skip to main content

Why Marin Software Stock Is Trading Higher After-Hours Tuesday

Norman Chu , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 5:50pm   Comments
Shares of Marin Software Inc. (NASDAQ: MRIN) spiked higher following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG) to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.

The revenue share agreement will take effect after September 30, 2021 following the scheduled termination of the existing agreement between Marin and Google from December 2018. 

Marin Software Inc. provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social, and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies, as well as improve business decisions. The company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrative SaaS solution for advertisers and agencies.

At the time of publication, shares of Marin Software were trading 72.1% higher during after hours at $9.79. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

