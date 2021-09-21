Tractor Supply Signs Partnership With PORTER-CABLE
- Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) has partnered with PORTER-CABLE to bring power tools and accessories to its stores across the U.S.
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc's (NASDAQ: SWK) Global Tools & Storage Division is the parent company of PORTER-CABLE.
- PORTER-CABLE will also partner with the rural lifestyle retailer to launch exclusive new cordless product innovations in the coming year.
- By Q4 2021, PORTER-CABLE products will be featured throughout stores and promoted online at TractorSupply.com.
- Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 0.76% at $207.145 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.