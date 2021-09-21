Salesforce Integrates Slack Across Products, Industry Solutions For Hybrid Work
- Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) launched integrations of Slack across most of its products and its industry clouds and products to facilitate the hybrid work culture.
- Salesforce also rolled out is a bevy of new Slack functionality to thrive in this new era of digital-first work. Clips help create and share audio, video, and screen recordings within any channel or DM in Slack.
- Related Content: Salesforce Announces Slack Initiatives To Drive Work Productivity After $28B Acquisition
- GovSlack is a version of Slack that meets the security and compliance needs of the U.S. government. The company noted that a host of enhancements to Slack Connect make it easier to create and manage connections, even for customers and partners who do not already use Slack.
- "Every company needs a digital H.Q. to connect its employees, customers, and partners, and thrive in a work-from-anywhere world. Organizations around the world build their digital H.Q.s on Salesforce and Slack so they can work better and grow faster," COO Bret Taylor said.
- Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 0.57% at $259.71 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.