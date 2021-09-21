 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SiriusXM, Marvel Entertainment Launch Marvel Channel On Apple Podcasts
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
SiriusXM, Marvel Entertainment Launch Marvel Channel On Apple Podcasts
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), with Marvel Entertainment, launched Marvel Podcasts Unlimiteda premium audio entertainment subscription available exclusively via the new Marvel channel on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Podcasts.
  • The new Marvel channel is available in over 170 countries and regions for $3.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. 
  • Marvel Podcasts Unlimited provides subscribers with early and exclusive access to podcast series from popular entertainment brands featuring characters like Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.
  • Price Action: SIRI shares traded lower by 0.08% at $6.00 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SIRI)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Something Wicked This Way Comes: Trailer For 'The Tragedy Of Macbeth' Goes Online
Apple Working On iPhone Features To Detect Depression, Cognitive Decline: Report
Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With AAPL
3 Top Stocks For The Next Year, According To Gene Munster
Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope To Throttle Diabetes, Obesity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com