 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AutoNation Appoints Mike Manley As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Share:
AutoNation Appoints Mike Manley As CEO
  • Automotive retailer AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) has appointed Mike Manley as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021. 
  • Manley will succeed Mike Jackson, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director, on November 1, 2021.
  • Manley currently serves as Head of Americas for Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and sits on the Groups Executive Council.
  • He holds a Master of Business Administration from Ashridge Management College and a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Southbank University.
  • Price Action: AN shares traded higher by 1.41% at $120.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AN)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Raytheon, Workhorse Group And More
3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com