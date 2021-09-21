AutoNation Appoints Mike Manley As CEO
- Automotive retailer AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) has appointed Mike Manley as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021.
- Manley will succeed Mike Jackson, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director, on November 1, 2021.
- Manley currently serves as Head of Americas for Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and sits on the Groups Executive Council.
- He holds a Master of Business Administration from Ashridge Management College and a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Southbank University.
- Price Action: AN shares traded higher by 1.41% at $120.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
