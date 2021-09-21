EXCLUSIVE: ME2C Inks Non-Exclusive Licensing Pact For Mercury Emissions Capture-Related Patents
- ME2C Environmental (OTC: MEEC) has signed a five-year license agreement with a utility in the Midwest.
- Under the agreement, ME2C will provide a non-exclusive license to certain patents for use with the utility’s coal-fired power plant.
- The licensed patents relate to ME2C’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants.
- The five-year license agreement term includes an annual sum to be paid to ME2C Environmental.
- Additionally, the utility will consider ME2C Environmental’s product supply bid upon the expiration of the utility’s existing supply contract.
- Price Action: MEEC stock closed at $0.64 on Monday.
