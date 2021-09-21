 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: ME2C Inks Non-Exclusive Licensing Pact For Mercury Emissions Capture-Related Patents
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:20am   Comments
EXCLUSIVE: ME2C Inks Non-Exclusive Licensing Pact For Mercury Emissions Capture-Related Patents
  • ME2C Environmental (OTC: MEEC) has signed a five-year license agreement with a utility in the Midwest.
  • Under the agreement, ME2C will provide a non-exclusive license to certain patents for use with the utility’s coal-fired power plant. 
  • The licensed patents relate to ME2C’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants.
  • The five-year license agreement term includes an annual sum to be paid to ME2C Environmental. 
  • Additionally, the utility will consider ME2C Environmental’s product supply bid upon the expiration of the utility’s existing supply contract. 
  • Price Action: MEEC stock closed at $0.64 on Monday.

