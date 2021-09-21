Key Takeaways From GM's Update On Chevy Bolt EV Battery Production
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) disclosed a comprehensive action plan for customer safety regarding the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV.
- The LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF) LG Energy Solution battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, have resumed production. Additionally, LG ramped up capacity to provide more cells to GM.
- As a result, replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers by mid-October.
- Within 60 days, GM will launch a new advanced diagnostic software package to detect specific abnormalities that might indicate a damaged battery in Bolt EVs and EUVs.
- LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and will incorporate them in other facilities that will provide cells to GM.
- GM added a notification process to inform affected customers about the availability of their replacement modules.
- The new batteries will include an extended battery 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.
- GM urged customers to leave ample space wherever they choose to park.
- GM recommended that customers set the vehicle to a 90% state of charge limitation using Target Charge Level mode. It asked to charge the car more frequently and avoid depleting battery below 70 miles of remaining range.
- GM asked to continue to park vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave cars charging indoors overnight.
- Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 0.65% at $49.69 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
