Key Takeaways From GM's Update On Chevy Bolt EV Battery Production
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 9:12am   Comments
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GMdisclosed a comprehensive action plan for customer safety regarding the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV. 
  • The LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF) LG Energy Solution battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, have resumed production. Additionally, LG ramped up capacity to provide more cells to GM.
  • As a result, replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers by mid-October.
  • Within 60 days, GM will launch a new advanced diagnostic software package to detect specific abnormalities that might indicate a damaged battery in Bolt EVs and EUVs.
  • LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and will incorporate them in other facilities that will provide cells to GM. 
  • GM added a notification process to inform affected customers about the availability of their replacement modules.
  • The new batteries will include an extended battery 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.
  • GM urged customers to leave ample space wherever they choose to park.
  • GM recommended that customers set the vehicle to a 90% state of charge limitation using Target Charge Level mode. It asked to charge the car more frequently and avoid depleting battery below 70 miles of remaining range. 
  • GM asked to continue to park vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave cars charging indoors overnight.
  • Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 0.65% at $49.69 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

