General Motors Extends Chevy Bolt Production Halt
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) extended the production halt at its Chevy Bolt electric-vehicle plant for additional three weeks due to a battery pack shortage, Bloomberg reports.
- The battery crisis pertains to the recent Chevy Bolt EV and EUV safety recall due to fire risks, TechCrunch reports.
- The automaker aims to halt production through the week of October 11. It previously planned to shut the plant through the week of September 20.
- GM would continue to work with its battery supplier, LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF), to update its manufacturing processes and production schedules.
- General Motors had halted production at the Lake Orion, Michigan plant since August 23.
- It urged some owners of Chevy Bolt electric cars to park the vehicles at least 50 feet away from other vehicles as a precaution.
- Due to the semiconductor chip crisis, General Motors GM had to slash production at six other North American assembly plants.
- Price Action: GM shares closed lower by 0.58% at $51.52 on Thursday.
