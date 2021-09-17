 Skip to main content

General Motors Extends Chevy Bolt Production Halt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 6:46am   Comments
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) extended the production halt at its Chevy Bolt electric-vehicle plant for additional three weeks due to a battery pack shortage, Bloomberg reports.
  • The battery crisis pertains to the recent Chevy Bolt EV and EUV safety recall due to fire risks, TechCrunch reports.
  • The automaker aims to halt production through the week of October 11. It previously planned to shut the plant through the week of September 20.
  • GM would continue to work with its battery supplier, LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF), to update its manufacturing processes and production schedules.
  • General Motors had halted production at the Lake Orion, Michigan plant since August 23. 
  • It urged some owners of Chevy Bolt electric cars to park the vehicles at least 50 feet away from other vehicles as a precaution. 
  • Due to the semiconductor chip crisis, General Motors GM had to slash production at six other North American assembly plants. 
  • Price Action: GM shares closed lower by 0.58% at $51.52 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

