Jamf Sets Same-Day Support For Apple's Fall Launches
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Jamf Sets Same-Day Support For Apple's Fall Launches
  • Apple Enterprise Management standard Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMFannounced its readiness to support and extend key functionality in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 releases, which became available today.
  • Jamf continues to offer same-day support, which allows customers to upgrade to the latest operating system on the day of launch. 
  • Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple's fall releases across its solution portfolio through extensive testing in Apple's beta releases. 
  • Price Action: JAMF shares traded lower by 2.61% at $36.96 on the last check Monday.

