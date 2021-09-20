Jamf Sets Same-Day Support For Apple's Fall Launches
- Apple Enterprise Management standard Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) announced its readiness to support and extend key functionality in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 releases, which became available today.
- Jamf continues to offer same-day support, which allows customers to upgrade to the latest operating system on the day of launch.
- Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple's fall releases across its solution portfolio through extensive testing in Apple's beta releases.
- Price Action: JAMF shares traded lower by 2.61% at $36.96 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga