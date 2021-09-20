 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 10:44am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 3.05
  2. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 7.83
  3. Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 1.09
  4. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.44
  5. Meredith (NYSE:MDP) - P/E: 6.75

Most recently, Daily Journal reported earnings per share at 30.83, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 9.04. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, ViacomCBS reported earnings per share at 0.97, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.35%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 2.35%.

Cango saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.26 in Q1 to 0.6 now. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Phoenix New Media has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.0, which has increased by 100.0% compared to Q1, which was -0.06. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Meredith experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.53 in Q3 and is now 1.11. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.92%, which has increased by 1.42% from 6.5% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

