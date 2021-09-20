Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain Inc and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 4.3% lower at around $43,500 Monday morning.

Ethereum is trading 4.8% lower at around $3,030 Tuesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 9% at $32.60 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 7.2% at $27.20 per share.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 5% at $232.60 per share.