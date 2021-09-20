4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LightPath Technologies

The Trade: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Chief Financial Officer Albert Miranda acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost $8,800.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently announced it presented updated results for its DKN-01 plus tislelizumab which showed "compelling" activity in first-line patients with gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer.

What LightPath Technologies Does: Leap Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer by inhibiting fundamental tumor-promoting pathways and by harnessing the immune system to attack cancer cells.

ServiceSource International

The Trade: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 11100 shares shares at an average price of $1.36. The insider spent $15,095.34 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: ServiceSource, during July, reported a Q2loss of $0.01 per share.

What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

The Trade: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) Director Malcolm G Witter acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost $31,952.00.

What’s Happening: Navidea Biopharmaceutical, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.

What Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Does: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specialized in precision medicine.

Avalo Therapeutics

The Trade: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Director Armistice Capital Llc, Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd, Steven Boyd acquired a total of 5700000 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost $12,557,901.85.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its 12.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.20 per share.

What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.