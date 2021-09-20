 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 9:07am   Comments
Share:
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LightPath Technologies

The Trade: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Chief Financial Officer Albert Miranda acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost $8,800.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently announced it presented updated results for its DKN-01 plus tislelizumab which showed "compelling" activity in first-line patients with gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer.

What LightPath Technologies Does: Leap Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer by inhibiting fundamental tumor-promoting pathways and by harnessing the immune system to attack cancer cells.

ServiceSource International

The Trade: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 11100 shares shares at an average price of $1.36. The insider spent $15,095.34 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: ServiceSource, during July, reported a Q2loss of $0.01 per share.

What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

The Trade: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) Director Malcolm G Witter acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost $31,952.00.

What’s Happening: Navidea Biopharmaceutical, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.

What Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Does: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specialized in precision medicine.

Avalo Therapeutics

The Trade: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Director Armistice Capital Llc, Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd, Steven Boyd acquired a total of 5700000 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost $12,557,901.85.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its 12.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.20 per share.

What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPTH + AVTX)

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Regeneron Ink COVID-19 Drug Deal With US, Regulatory Setback For Calliditas, Theravance To Cut 75% Jobs, 4 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com