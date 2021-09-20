4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

International Money Express

The Trade: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) Director John Rincon disposed a total of 57719 shares at an average price of $17.01. The insider received $981,903.03 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: International Money Express, last month announced a $40 million buyback program.

What International Money Express Does: International Money Express is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to the Latin America corridor (LAC).

Skechers

The Trade: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $45.38. The insider received $2,269,140.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, in July, said it swung to a profit for the second quarter.

What Skechers Does: Skechers USA is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name.

Crocs

The Trade: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Director Ronald Frasch sold a total of 33000 shares at an average price of $153.92. The insider received $5,079,387.66 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Crocs CEO Andrew Rees recently said Crocs brand is expected to grow to over $5 billion in sales by 2026.

What Crocs Does: Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children.

Workday

The Trade: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Director David Duffield sold a total of 108900 shares at an average price of $269.37. The insider received $29,334,827.31 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Barclays, on Friday, maintained Workday with an Overweight and raised the price target from $309 to $340.

What Workday Does: Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.