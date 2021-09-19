 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Downgraded Nike, Fisker, Lordstown And Beyond Meat
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Downgraded Nike, Fisker, Lordstown And Beyond Meat

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. 

Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways.

Following another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for Nike, Fisker, Lordstown and Beyond Meat.

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Neutral.

Shares of Nike traded lower last week. The footwear manufacturing company opened Monday’s session at $161.56 and closed Friday lower by 3.18% at $156.42.

B of A Securities analyst John Murphy downgraded Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $18.

Shares of Fisker were volatile and traded lower for the week. The electric vehicle automaker opened Monday’s session at $13.71 and closed Friday lower by 1.53% at $13.50.

B of A Securities analyst John Murphy downgraded Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) from Neutral to Underperform.

Shares of Lordstown soared higher last week. The electric vehicle automaker opened Monday’s session at $13.71 and closed Friday lower by 1.53% at $13.50.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $95.

Shares of Beyond Meat traded flat last week. The plant-based food producer opened Monday’s session at $113.56 and closed Friday lower by 0.53% at $112.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSR + BYND)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Cisco, Moderna, Tesla And More
Where Could Fisker's Stock Be Headed In The Next Few Days
Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Why This Beyond Meat Analyst Is Turning Bearish
PepsiCo Makes Environmentally Friendly Pledge: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com