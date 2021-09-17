 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer.

The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. 

AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, or monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A monoclonal antibody, in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) improved progression-free survival and objective response rate compared to Imfinzi alone in patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer who had not progressed after concurrent chemoradiation therapy."

The results may be positively impacting Corvus Pharmaceuticals, which has a CD73 asset in its pipeline. 

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs and antibodies that target the most critical cellular elements of the immune system.

CRVS Price Action: Corvus Pharmaceuticals has traded as high as $5.74 and as low as $1.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 72.60% at $3.90 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

