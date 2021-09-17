 Skip to main content

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares jumped 92.7% to $17.35 after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) climbed 83.9% to $4.1550.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares climbed 56.2% to $8.98 as its partner AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021. SVB Leerink maintained Innate Pharma with an Outperform and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 17.8% to $7.07 as traders on social media circulated the stock, highlighting high short interest.
  • Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV) gained 17.5% to $11.40. Nexters is expected to report Q2 results on September 22.
  • Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) gained 11.3% to $8.72. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma Holdings with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $11.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) rose 10.1% to $7.07. Lucid Group gained over 6% on Thursday after the company's Lucid Air Dream Edition Range received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) jumped 9.5% to $39.98. The company recently priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) gained 9% to $7.30.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares surged 8.6% to $74.02.
  • CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) surged 8.2% to $11.98. JP Morgan initiated coverage on CuriosityStream with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $15.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 7.7% to $6.47.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 7.3% to $413.19. BeiGene CEO John Oyler reported the sale of 411,838 shares in a Form 4 filing on Thursday.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) gained 5.3% to $589.88 after the company issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) rose 5% to $26.14. Invesco is in merger talks with State Street's asset management business, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Losers

  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares dipped 61.1% to $17.96 after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on rusfertide development program.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) fell 31.3% to $10.80 after the company announced interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of gavo-cel for the treatment of refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.
  • IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 20.1% to $33.08. IronNet shares climbed over 28% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) dropped 18.7% to $18.27 after tumbling 26% on Thursday.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: OPAD) shares fell 16% to $16.79. Offerpad Solutions shares jumped over 58% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
  • AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) dropped 12.7% to $8.59.
  • Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 11.8% to $23.95.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) dropped 10.5% to $4.8750. Syros recently said that the first patient was dosed in SELECT-AML-1 trial of tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed unfit AML.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) shares fell 10.3% to $4.6652 after jumping around 15% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at 4 per share.
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) dropped 6.7% to $2.93 after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $9 price target.

