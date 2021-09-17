Chico's FAS Appoints Patrick Guido As Finance Chief
- Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) has appointed Patrick J. Guido as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 20, 2021.
- He will report directly to Molly Langenstein, CEO and President of Chico's FAS.
- Guido has served as the Chief Financial Officer at Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) and Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU).
- He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University and holds a BS from Georgetown University.
- David Oliver, who has served as Interim CFO since February 2020, has been reappointed to his prior role of Senior Vice President Finance – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.
- Price Action: CHS shares are trading higher by 0.86% at $4.68 on the last check Friday.
