 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chico's FAS Appoints Patrick Guido As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Chico's FAS Appoints Patrick Guido As Finance Chief
  • Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) has appointed Patrick J. Guido as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 20, 2021.
  • He will report directly to Molly Langenstein, CEO and President of Chico's FAS.
  • Guido has served as the Chief Financial Officer at Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) and Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU).
  • He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University and holds a BS from Georgetown University.
  • David Oliver, who has served as Interim CFO since February 2020, has been reappointed to his prior role of Senior Vice President Finance – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.
  • Price Action: CHS shares are trading higher by 0.86% at $4.68 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHS)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Chico's FAS Shares Are Trading Lower Despite Strong Q2 Earnings
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com