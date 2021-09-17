 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) 10% owner Winder Investment Pte Ltd, Haldor Foundation, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 27377 shares at an average price of $91.16. The insider spent $2,495,698.96 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: In July, the company reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

AES

The Trade: The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $23.79. To acquire these shares, it cost $713,822.50.

What’s Happening: AES recently reported acquisition of a 49.9% stake in AES Colón.

What AES Does: AES is a global power company with businesses in 14 countries. It has a portfolio of more than 100 power plants and wind and solar farms.

Gannett

The Trade: Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Director Laurence Tarica bought a total of 26000 shares at an average price of $6.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $166,920.00.

What’s Happening: Gannett recently announced the launch of USA TODAY Sports+, an all-new premium digital subscription product.

What Gannett Does: Gannett Co Inc is a digital newspaper company providing local media and marketing solutions in the U.S.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AES + GCI)

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Gannett Co
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gannett Stock Gains As Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Small Cap Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com