COTY Relaunches Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line In Canada
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:53am   Comments
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTYhas relaunched Kylie Jenners' cosmetic lineKylie Cosmetics, in Canada, with improved formulas that are clean and vegan, along with refreshed packaging.
  • The updated formulas have been created without animal oils, parabens, or gluten, along with a long list of over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients.
  • In addition, Canadian consumers can shop the relaunch exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart in select beauty BOUTIQUE locations and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca this fall.
  • Kylie Jenner started her beauty business in 2015 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits.
  • Price Action: COTY shares are trading lower by 0.83% at $8.34 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

