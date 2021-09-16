COTY Relaunches Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line In Canada
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has relaunched Kylie Jenners' cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, in Canada, with improved formulas that are clean and vegan, along with refreshed packaging.
- The updated formulas have been created without animal oils, parabens, or gluten, along with a long list of over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients.
- In addition, Canadian consumers can shop the relaunch exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart in select beauty BOUTIQUE locations and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca this fall.
- Kylie Jenner started her beauty business in 2015 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits.
- Price Action: COTY shares are trading lower by 0.83% at $8.34 on the last check Thursday.
