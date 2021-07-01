COTY Relaunches Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has relaunched Kylie Jenners’ cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, with clean and vegan formulas, along with refreshed packaging.
- Consumers will now be able to shop the brand globally through select brick-and-mortar retailers.
- A new Direct-to-Consumer website will be launched on July 15, offering access to both Kylie’s cosmetics and skincare brands.
- “Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance,” said Kylie Jenner.
- Coty had purchased a 51% stake in Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics and skincare businesses in late 2019. However, Jenner still maintained creative control of the brand.
- Price action: COTY shares closed lower by 0.32% at $9.31 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.