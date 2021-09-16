 Skip to main content

Figs Prices Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders At Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:36am   Comments
  • Healthcare apparel brand Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGShas announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8.917 million shares of Class A common stock by its largest stockholder Tulco, LLC, and certain members of the company's management team, at $40.25 per share.
  • The price represents a 1% discount to Figs' closing price of $40.66 on September 15, 2021.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.3 million shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders.
  • Earlier, the selling stockholders planned to sell 8.8 million shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021.
  • Figs will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
  • Price Action: FIGS shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $40.93 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

