Figs Stock Falls After Secondary Offering By Major Shareholder Tulco
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
  • Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGShas announced a secondary offering of 8.8 million shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco LLC, its largest stockholder, and certain members of its management team.
  • The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.3 million shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Barclays Capital Inc, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. 
  • Price Action: FIGS shares are trading lower by 6.46% at $40.97 on the last check Tuesday.

