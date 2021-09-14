Figs Stock Falls After Secondary Offering By Major Shareholder Tulco
- Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has announced a secondary offering of 8.8 million shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco LLC, its largest stockholder, and certain members of its management team.
- The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.3 million shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
- Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Barclays Capital Inc, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.
- Price Action: FIGS shares are trading lower by 6.46% at $40.97 on the last check Tuesday.
