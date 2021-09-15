Why KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) shares are trading lower after the FDA notified the company that it has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 0.86% to a price of $19.27. The stock's volume is currently 59.63 thousand, which is roughly 48.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 123.10 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals's stock was $20.55 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $45.0 and a low of $12.01 in the past 52 weeks.

