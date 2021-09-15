 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
Share:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) shares are trading lower after the FDA notified the company that it has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 0.86% to a price of $19.27. The stock's volume is currently 59.63 thousand, which is roughly 48.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 123.10 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals's stock was $20.55 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $45.0 and a low of $12.01 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (KALV)

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On KalVista's Hereditary Angioedema Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com