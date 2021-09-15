 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) shares jumped 177.2% to $19.60 after the company announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the company's platform technology.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) surged 52.8% to $24.62 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 51.7% to $11.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) agreed to acquire specialty lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) shares climbed 32.9% to $3.76 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The company’s 1H sales jumped 45.5% year-over-year to $2.925 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 17.5% to $6.67. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 16.6% to $0.6589 after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, announced successful completion of the discovery phase for its next preclinical pipeline candidate, SON-1410.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 15.7% to $57.15 after gaining 15% on Tuesday.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) rose 15.5% to $6.45.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) surged 15.3% to $3.7350.
  • FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) gained 13.8% to $3.16.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) surged 13.5% to $12.27.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) jumped 13.3% to $6.52. Actinium completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) surged 12.8% to $22.86. JP Morgan upgraded SM Energy from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $27 price target.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 12.5% to $3.50.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) rose 12% to $2.53 after reporting updated interim results from ongoing, 24-patient Phase 1/2a trial of its OpRegen.
  • PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) surged 9.3% to $61.27. PAR Technology priced 0.89 million shares and $235.0 million 1.5% senior convertible notes due 2027 to raise $275.4 million in a concurrent secondary public offering.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) gained 9% to $5.80. MeaTech Group said it manufactured over half a kilogram of cultivated fat biomass in a single production run.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 8.9% to $1.47 following a 3% gain on Tuesday.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares rose 8.2% to $3.4399 after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
  • IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) rose 8% to $25.19 after the company reported Q2 results.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares dipped 43.4% to $2.55 after reporting results for its third quarter.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell 30.1% to $0.3654. Sonim reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) dropped 25.5% to $2.75 after the company priced its 3,483,120 share common stock offering at $2.50 per share.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 16.7% to $2.7494 after the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share. Sales for the three months ended July 31, 2021 fell 18.6% to $18.7 million.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) fell 15.6% to $8.75 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 13.7% to $0.6351 after jumping over 26% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it teamed with TD SYNNEX to distribute next gen anti-phishing solution in North America.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) dropped 13.5% to $8.14. Communications Systems reported updated $32 million equity financing to close concurrently with CSI-Pineapple merger.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) fell 13.1% to $10.38 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ: BRCN) dropped 12.3% to $2.06.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.2% to $4.2465. Nanoviricides shares gained over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) fell 11.8% to $4.77. OLB Group Subsidiary DMint recently ordered first batch of miners for cryptocurrency.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) dropped 11.7% to $34.18. CPI Card Group said the company may offer from time to time, up to $150 million of shares of common stock.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) dipped 11.6% to $18.35 after declining 22% in the previous session.
  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) fell 9.9% to $8.02. BTCS started trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC yesterday.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) shares fell 9% to $50.98. Greenidge Generation closed merger with Support.com as of Tuesday.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 8.7% to $22.36. Calliditas Therapeutics said the FDA has extended PDUFA goal date for nefecon.
  • Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) shares fell 8% to $2.3550 after the company priced its 12.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.20 per share.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 8% to $84.88 after tumbling over 10% on Tuesday. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $112.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

