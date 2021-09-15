 Skip to main content

Lulumon Athletica Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Enel Green Power
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
  • Lulumon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULUhas signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power North America Inc, part of Enel S.p.A. (OTC: ENLAY)
  • The agreement will enable the apparel company to source 100% renewable electricity across its direct operations in North America by 2021.
  • Through the VPPA, lululemon will purchase the electricity delivered to the grid by a 15 MW portion of Enel Green Power's North America Azure Sky Wind Project in Texas.
  • The agreement is lululemon's first renewable energy VPPA.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $417.40 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

