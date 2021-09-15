Lulumon Athletica Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Enel Green Power
- Lulumon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power North America Inc, part of Enel S.p.A. (OTC: ENLAY)
- The agreement will enable the apparel company to source 100% renewable electricity across its direct operations in North America by 2021.
- Through the VPPA, lululemon will purchase the electricity delivered to the grid by a 15 MW portion of Enel Green Power's North America Azure Sky Wind Project in Texas.
- The agreement is lululemon's first renewable energy VPPA.
- Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $417.40 on the last check Wednesday.
