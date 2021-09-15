Adobe Introduces Payment Services For Adobe Commerce
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has announced Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, the end-to-end commerce application for B2B, D2C, and hybrid use cases.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) PayPal Commerce Platform will power Payment Services for Adobe Commerce. The service will be available to Adobe merchants by the end of the year.
- By utilizing the PayPal Commerce Platform, Adobe merchants will accept current payment methods like PayPal and Venmo and leverage PayPal's ongoing investment in payment innovations like cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods in the future.
- Price Action: ADBE shares traded higher by 1.57% at $655.13 on the last check Wednesday.
