Why Are ChromaDex Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Why Are ChromaDex Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?
  • ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped over 20% during the premarket despite its announcement over plans to appeal a court ruling issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in a patent infringement lawsuit against Elysium Health.
  • Related: ChromaDex Shares Jump on Tru Niagen's Launch In Walmart Stores.
  • The Company licenses two patents from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, giving it exclusive rights to the NAD precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR) commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
  • Niagen has regulatory acceptance from the FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia, the Company says.
  • "ChromaDex retains a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio for nicotinamide riboside," the Company said in a statement.
  • A separate lawsuit filed by the ChromaDex against Elysium in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California is expected to go into trial on September 21.
  • The outcome of ongoing litigation with Elysium "could materially harm our business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows," the Company mentioned in its latest 10-Q filing.
  • Price Action: CDXC shares are down 22.60% at $5.39 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap Legal Movers Trading Ideas General

