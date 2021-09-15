Why Are ChromaDex Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?
- ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped over 20% during the premarket despite its announcement over plans to appeal a court ruling issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in a patent infringement lawsuit against Elysium Health.
- The Company licenses two patents from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, giving it exclusive rights to the NAD precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR) commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
- Niagen has regulatory acceptance from the FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia, the Company says.
- "ChromaDex retains a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio for nicotinamide riboside," the Company said in a statement.
- A separate lawsuit filed by the ChromaDex against Elysium in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California is expected to go into trial on September 21.
- The outcome of ongoing litigation with Elysium "could materially harm our business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows," the Company mentioned in its latest 10-Q filing.
- Price Action: CDXC shares are down 22.60% at $5.39 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
