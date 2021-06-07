 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ChromaDex Shares Jump on Tru Niagen's Launch In Walmart Stores

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
ChromaDex Shares Jump on Tru Niagen's Launch In Walmart Stores
  • ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXChas launched its flagship consumer product Tru Niagen in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), available in 3,800 stores across the U.S.
  • The NAD+ booster will be offered to Walmart customers in two distinct serving sizes, 100mg and 300mg.
  • Tru Niagen is a form of vitamin B3 clinically proven to elevate NAD+, reducing the impact of aging and daily wear and tear on the body.
  • NAD+ is a vital coenzyme naturally produced in the body, and studies have shown NAD+ declines up to 50% between the ages of 40 and 60.
  • Based on a 300mg/day serving, Tru Niagen can increase NAD+ by 40-50%.
  • Related content: ChromaDex CEO Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell, Talks Walmart Product Launch.
  • Price Action: CDXC shares are up 11.7% at $9.99 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT + CDXC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Modest Inventory Bump Not Likely To Slow Freight's Flow Anytime Soon
EXCLUSIVE: Chromadex CEO Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell, Talks Walmart Product Launch
15-Minute Grocery Delivery Is Real – And In New York, It's Free
Walmart Is Now Getting Into Streaming Hardware: How Will The Move Impact Roku Partnership?
LinkedIn-Backed Confluent Files To Go Public: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com