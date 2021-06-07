ChromaDex Shares Jump on Tru Niagen's Launch In Walmart Stores
- ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) has launched its flagship consumer product Tru Niagen in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), available in 3,800 stores across the U.S.
- The NAD+ booster will be offered to Walmart customers in two distinct serving sizes, 100mg and 300mg.
- Tru Niagen is a form of vitamin B3 clinically proven to elevate NAD+, reducing the impact of aging and daily wear and tear on the body.
- NAD+ is a vital coenzyme naturally produced in the body, and studies have shown NAD+ declines up to 50% between the ages of 40 and 60.
- Based on a 300mg/day serving, Tru Niagen can increase NAD+ by 40-50%.
- Price Action: CDXC shares are up 11.7% at $9.99 during the market session on the last check Monday.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General