FedEx, Salesforce Collaborate On E-Commerce, Supply Chain Management
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
FedEx, Salesforce Collaborate On E-Commerce, Supply Chain Management
  • FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRMentered a new multi-year partnership to deliver fast and easy shipping, end-to-end e-commerce, and supply chain management. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The partnership integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with capabilities from FedEx and ShopRunner.
  • The single platform will manage the e-commerce journey of the brands and merchants from promotion and purchase to delivery and returns.
  • FedEx and Salesforce plan to launch the first solution to customers in the U.S. in the Spring of 2022 and announce the pricing at the time of general availability.
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 2.15% at $256.15, and CRM lower by 0.20% at $253.59 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

