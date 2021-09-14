FedEx, Salesforce Collaborate On E-Commerce, Supply Chain Management
- FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) entered a new multi-year partnership to deliver fast and easy shipping, end-to-end e-commerce, and supply chain management. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The partnership integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with capabilities from FedEx and ShopRunner.
- The single platform will manage the e-commerce journey of the brands and merchants from promotion and purchase to delivery and returns.
- FedEx and Salesforce plan to launch the first solution to customers in the U.S. in the Spring of 2022 and announce the pricing at the time of general availability.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 2.15% at $256.15, and CRM lower by 0.20% at $253.59 on the last check Tuesday.
