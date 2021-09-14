A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 5.38 Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) - P/E: 0.4 JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) - P/E: 4.17 Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) - P/E: 8.28 Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) - P/E: 5.19

Big 5 Sporting Goods's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.63, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.9. Big 5 Sporting Goods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Biglari Holdings reported earnings per share at -64.04, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 223.29. Biglari Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

JOANN saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q1 to -0.2 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.96%, which has decreased by 0.07% from 3.03% last quarter.

Lumber Liquidators Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q1 to 0.41 now. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Foot Locker's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.21, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.96. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.14%, which has increased by 0.92% from last quarter's yield of 1.22%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.