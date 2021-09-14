 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magnite Shares Gain On FuboTV Collaboration
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Share:
Magnite Shares Gain On FuboTV Collaboration
  • Sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) chose the sell-side platform Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) to serve as its preferred SSP.
  • The collaboration united two leaders in programmatic CTV coincided with the launch of the 2021 football season, as sports viewers and advertising dollars continue to migrate from linear TV to CTV.
  • Across Magnite's CTV platform, overall live sports impressions grew 73% Y/Y in 2020 and increased 26% in 1H 2021, ahead of the fall season sports surge.
  • Price Action: MGNI shares traded higher by 4.49% at $30.01 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUBO + MGNI)

General Counsel Of Magnite Trades $1.47 Million In Company Stock
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Fubo Ups Sports Betting With Sportbook's Professional Sports Team Sponsorship Debut
Magnite Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
FuboTV Shares Gain On Sports Betting Deal Wins
CryptoPunks Are Worth How Much? AssetDash Is Tracking NFT Market Caps
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com