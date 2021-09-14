FDA Expands Quanterix's COVID-19 Antigen Test Emergency Use Label
- The FDA has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) label for Quanterix Corporation's (NASDAQ: QTRX) Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test.
- The expanded label will include testing with a nasal swab and saliva samples and asymptomatic serial testing with nasal swab samples.
- The expanded label establishes this test as the first antigen test authorized for use with saliva samples.
- The test is validated to detect all Variants of Concern currently designated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
- The test can run on Quanterix' Simoa HD-X Analyzer, a fully automated high-throughput immunoassay instrument.
- Price Action: QTRX stock closed 3.61% lower at $46.21 on Monday.
