Fox Nation Revives 'Cops' For 33rd Season

One year after its cancellation following national protests against police brutality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, the long-running reality television series “Cops” is returning to Fox Nation, the streaming service of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX).

What Happened: “Cops” was in its 32nd season when its producer Paramount Television, a division of ViacomCBS, (NASDAQ: VIAC) abruptly canceled the show’s release in the U.S. in June 2020.

However, production resumed last September to fulfill contractual obligations for international markets. Fox Nation will premiere the 33rd season on Oct. 1 with four episodes, and new episode will be released every Friday.

“Cops” premiered in 1989 on Fox, where it aired for 25 seasons before it was canceled. It then moved to Spike, which relaunched as Paramount Network in 2018.

What Else Happened: As part of the series’ relaunch, Fox Nation said it would offer a free one-year subscription to its service for all first responders and will donate $5 to the nonprofit Answer the Call, which financially supports the families of New York City first responders killed in the line of duty, during the week of Sept. 13.

“‘Cops’ is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base,” said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman. “We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”