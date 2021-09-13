 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Regenxbio Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Share:
Why Regenxbio Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company, and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), announced an eye care collaboration.

The companies will develop and commercialize RGX-314, an investigational gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal diseases.

Regenxbio is responsible for completion of the ongoing trials of RGX-314. AbbVie will lead the clinical development and commercialization.

AbbVie will pay Regenxbio a $370 million upfront payment with the potential for the company to receive up to $1.38 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

"We expect to leverage AbbVie's global developmental and commercial infrastructure within eye care with our expertise in AAV gene therapy clinical development and deep in-house knowledge of manufacturing and production to continue the development of RGX-314," said Kenneth Mills, president and CEO of Regenxbio.

Regenxbio is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect.

RGNX Price Action: Rgenxbio has traded as high as $50.26 and as low as $25.92 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 24.80% at $41.29 at time of publication.

Photo: Engin Akyurt from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + RGNX)

AbbVie, RegenXBio Ink $1.75B Retinal Gene Therapy Collaboration
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans Include General Electric, Netflix, Reddit And More
FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assembly Bio Halts HBV Study, Moderna Initiates Submission For COVID-19 Booster Dose, FDA Nod For BeiGene, Tiziana Out-Licenses Foralumab
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For AbbVie, UnitedHealth And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Kenneth Mills why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com