5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) - P/E: 9.92
  2. Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 0.12
  3. Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 6.15
  4. Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) - P/E: 9.96
  5. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 6.75

This quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 3.46 in Q1 and is now 2.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Genius Brands Intl reported earnings per share at -0.02, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.27. Genius Brands Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Tegna experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.52 in Q1 and is now 0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.19%, which has increased by 0.15% from 2.04% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Fox reported earnings per share at 0.65, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.37%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 1.41% in the previous quarter.

Scienjoy Holding has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.47, which has increased by 34.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.35. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

