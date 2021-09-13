 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Motors Invests In Autonomous Car Radar Company: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
General Motors Invests In Autonomous Car Radar Company: Reuters
  • General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Reuters reports. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • GM can utilize Oculii's low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up its partially automated vehicles and fully self-driving cars.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped radar sensors from its volume models this year, alluding to them as "crutches," inviting questions about the safety and performance of its advanced driver assistant system.
  • Oculii co-founder Steven Hong expected Tesla to adopt radars as the prices have declined. He said that high-resolution radars are a pivotal backup to cameras and other sensors when they fail.
  • Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 1.88% at $50.42 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Elon Musk Hits Out At Ford For Mexico EV Production, Says Doesn't Serve 'American Taxpayers'
Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan, Say It Is 'Unfair'
11 Publicly-Traded Companies That Donated To Co-Sponsors Of Texas Abortion Bill
Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into General Motors's Biggest Options Trades For Today
General Motors Stock Surges Through Resistance, Options Traders Place Massive Bets
Where General Motors Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com