fbpx

QQQ
-1.31
382.09
-0.34%
BTC/USD
-6139.35
46524.55
-11.66%
DIA
-1.33
352.06
-0.38%

Is Moderna's Stock Still Cheap?

byAdam Eckert
September 9, 2021 6:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Moderna's Stock Still Cheap?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded higher Thursday after the company announced it's developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu during its R&D Day.

Moderna has increased its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics from 23 to 34 over the last year, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss said Thursday on CNBC.

Related Link: Moderna Shares Gain Amid R&D Day Presentations: What You Need To Know

Weiss said he saw people asking how Moderna could have a market cap nearly the size of pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK). Moderna generates revenue of $3.5 million per employee, while Merck's revenue per employee is $290,000, Weiss said.

"[Moderna is a] much more efficient allocator of capital than any pharma or biotech company. The future is really just starting here. You can't compare Moderna to Merck any more than you can compare Amazon to Macy's or Apple to Compaq Computer," he said.

Moderna is a technology platform with tremendous innovation, Weiss said, adding that the company's technology allows it to be quicker to market than its competition.

"Moderna is still the cheapest stock I own," he said.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as high as $497.49 and as low as $54.21 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 7.8% at $455.92.

Photo: Mufid Majnun from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Trading Nation' Analysts Give Their Health Care Picks

'Trading Nation' Analysts Give Their Health Care Picks

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial and JC O'Hara of MKM Partners spoke about the health care stocks. read more

Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty

Canopy Growth, Lockheed Martin, Merck And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 3

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: read more