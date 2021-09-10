5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) - P/E: 0.35 Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) - P/E: 9.68 West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) - P/E: 2.83 B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) - P/E: 6.8 Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) - P/E: 8.51

Hycroft Mining Holding has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.14, which has increased by 12.5% compared to Q1, which was -0.16. Hycroft Mining Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Jewett-Cameron Trading reported earnings per share at 0.69, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.02. Jewett-Cameron Trading does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

West Fraser Timber has reported Q2 earnings per share at 12.32, which has increased by 77.01% compared to Q1, which was 6.96. West Fraser Timber does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

B2Gold has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 44.44% compared to Q1, which was 0.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.21%, which has increased by 0.05% from 3.16% in the previous quarter.

Mosaic's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.17, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.57. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.97%, which has increased by 0.12% from last quarter's yield of 0.85%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.