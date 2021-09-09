 Skip to main content

Notable Staar Surgical Insider Trades $7.32 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:55pm   Comments
Notable Staar Surgical Insider Trades $7.32 Million In Company Stock

Hans Blickensdoerfer, insider at Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Hans Blickensdoerfer purchased 29,131 Staar Surgical shares at prices ranging from $27.53 to $35.98 per share for a total of $920,538 on September 7. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $157.40 to raise a total of $6,398,782 from the stock sale.

Blickensdoerfer still owns a total of 77,200 of Staar Surgical worth, $12,039,340.

Staar Surgical shares were up at $155.95 after Thursday's closing.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

