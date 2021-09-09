 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:17am   Comments
Share:
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Sergey Brin disposed a total of 13889 shares at an average price of $2,908.08. The insider received $40,390,310.71 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Alphabet’s Google blogged its consent to support interoperability with devices from Webex by Cisco Systems.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

Netflix

The Trade: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Director Jay C Hoag sold a total of 35401 shares at an average price of $600.35. The insider received $21,253,031.04 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: JP Morgan, on Wednesday, maintained Netflix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $625 to $705.

What Netflix Does: Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The Trade: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) President and CEO of HP Financial Services Irv Rothman sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $14.96. The insider received $149,600.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, reported mixed results for its third quarter.

What Hewlett Packard Enterprise Does: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments.

MACOM Technology

The Trade: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Director Ocampo Ocampo, John Ocampo and Susan Ocampo sold a total of 55023 shares at an average price of $64.10. The insider received $3,526,905.90 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: MACOM Technology, in July, reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to $152.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $152.1 million.

What MACOM Technology Does: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + HPE)

This Smart Monitor Company Has Outperformed Apple, Google And Amazon Over The Last 5 Years
Microsoft's Latest Move To Compete Against Google, Apple
Google Partners With Cisco For Videoconferencing
Apple Loses Leadership Position In Wearable Band Market To This Chinese Company
Apple Hasn't Done Enough To Address Antitrust Concerns, Says Klobuchar As Lawmakers Remain Adamant On Overhaul
Microsoft Buys Video-Editing Software Developer Clipchamp
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider SellingNews Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com