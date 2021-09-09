 Skip to main content

Tesla Buildings New Team Focused On Energy Trading Amid Expansion Of Battery, Renewable-Energy Projects
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 3:49am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is building a new team that will oversee energy trading and market operations, a representative of the electric vehicle maker said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

What Happened: Tesla's new unit is actively hiring for various roles that will help drive the performance of the electric vehicle maker’s fleet of batteries as well as renewable projects, Julian Lamy, the head of the division wrote in a LinkedIn post.

According to the post, the hiring is aimed at building expertise in wholesale energy markets and support the development of Autobidder — Tesla's automated energy trading platform.

“We're looking for folks with a combination of both engineering/analytical skills and energy trading expertise,” Lamy said in the post. Lamy also shared a link for a senior energy trading analyst, energy markets role.

The said analyst will be responsible for bidding batteries into multiple wholesale energy markets, ensuring the assets meet contractual obligations, and complying with market rules, as per the role requirements.

Why It Matters: The Elon Musk-led company has been on the front lines of ramping up the transition to sustainable energy, which among other things requires high-performing batteries to boost the grid.

The role is focused on all aspects of sustainable transformation including real-time operation and trading for battery, solar, and wind projects.

Last month, Tesla filed an application, seeking to sell electricity directly to consumers in Texas, as per documents on Texas Public Utility Commission's website.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.13% higher at $753.87 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

